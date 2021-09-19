Parlakhemundi ACF death case: Suspect Bidyabharti likely to undergo lie detection test

Gajapati: In a major development in the probe into the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Crime Branch (CB) to conduct a polygraph test (lie detection) on Soumya’s wife Bidyabharti Panda.

Sources say, Bidyabharti likely to be brought to Bhubaneswar for the lie detection test soon.

Yesterday, Crime branch conducted a polygraph test on the main accused divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera and the cook Manmath Kumbha.

DFO underwent the test for over three hours which was conducted at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar  and at least 100 questions were asked to the DFO during the test to unravel the truth behind the death of ACF Soumya.

The family members of ACF Soumya have named Bidya Bharati Panda, the widow of Soumya Ranjan, as a co-accused in FIR they have lodged at the Paralakhemundi police station following the mysterious death of the officer. They also demanded lie detection test of the doctor who treated Soumya and Tahasildar.

Worth mentioning, on July 11, ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra had sustained burn injuries at his official quarters in Parlakhemundi. He succumbed while being treated at a private hospital in Cuttack a day later.

