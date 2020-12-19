Pari Murder Case: SIT Picks Up Three Persons From Odisha’s Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a major development in abduction and murder case of a five-year old Pari in Nayagarh district, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) picked up three persons of Jadupur village.

The SIT team picked up Saroj Sethi, his mother and sister for questioning in connection with the minor girl abduction and murder case.

On Thursday, Saroj alleged that Arun Bothra, who is heading SIT, had offered him Rs 5 lakh to take blame for Pari’s murder.

On December 16, SIT submitted report in which it was revealed that the five-year-old girl was raped and then murdered.