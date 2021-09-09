Paralakhemundi ACF death: Jagatsinghpur Bharatiya Vikash Parishad Secy submits document to NHRC

Bhubaneswar: The Secretary of Jagatsinghpur Bharatiya Vikash Parishad Subrat Kumar Das on Thursday has submitted the documents to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in relation to the mysterious death case of Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

Reports suggested that 11 issues have been brought to the attention of NHRC.

Earlier on August 23, the NHRC had asked fora report from the Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment Department and Police DG. Thereafter, the commission directed complainant Subrat Kumar Das to submit detailed information in this regard.

On the other hand, Khaira Nagarika Manch observed 6-hour bandh in Khaira, Balasore, today demanding justice to family of deceased ACF. The members have demanded justice to the family of Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra and identification of the culprit soon.

The shop establishments were closed from 6 am till 12 pm and submitted a memorandum to Governor and CM Naveen Patnaik seeking action against the culprits. The members have also alleged that if the administration does not look into the matter, then they would intensify their protest.

Notably, the case also rocked the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday.

Worth mentioning the deceased ACF Soumya Ranjan was found with around 90 percent burn injuries at his official quarters at Paralakhemundi on the night of July 11, 2021. Later, he succumbed to the injuries at a private hospital in Cuttack on July 13.

