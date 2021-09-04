Parlakhemundi ACF Death: Former guard brings serious allegations against Gajapati DFO

Parlakhemundi: In a major twist in the death mystery of the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, former guard Ganga Pardhan brings serious allegations against Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera.

The former guard alleges that he saw DFO visiting Soumyaranjan’s official residence at 12.30 PM. He also alleged that DFO fired him from his job as he saw the accused DFO visiting their house.

Sources said, for the last eight years he was working at the forest department. Former DFO Vivek Tyagi appointed Ganga as a watchman. Ganga alleged that DFO use to keep an eye on ACF Soumya and his wife Bidyabharti.

However, DFO has not made any comment in this matter.