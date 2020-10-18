Pangolin smuggling racket busted, two arrested in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Subarnapur: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Saturday busted a pangolin trading gang and have arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Somnath Bag of Kapasira, Sonepur and Marsalan Bhengera of Gindhilimal, Sonepur .

On basis of reliable information, STF team conducted a raid near Rajakothi (Mahanadi Bridge) in Sonepur district about a deal sale of live pangolins and the pangolin scales.

The STF team have seized one live pangolin and 5 kg 065 gm of pangolin scales and other materials seized from their possession.

Later, the pangolin has been handed over to the Forest Department.

The arrested persons is being court forwarded to the SDJM Court in Subernapur today.

 

