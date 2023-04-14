Pana Sankrati: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Sand art on occasion of Odia New Year

Puri: Noted sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik has created a sand art at a Beach in Puri district of Odisha on the occasion of Pana Sankrati or Odia new year. The artist wished everyone a happy Odia New Year on Maha Bisuba Sankrati through the sand art. Tourists flock to see this sand art.

On the occasion of Odia New Year and Hanuman Jayanti, he wished all the Odia people living in every corner of the country. He prayed to Shri Jagannath for a year of happiness and prosperity.

On the other hand, special arrangements have also been made at various places on the occasion of Pana Sankranti. There is a tradition of drinking pana at home on this day in Odisha. Similarly, since it is Hanuman’s birthday, various temples are crowded from early morning to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman.