Padampur Bypoll 2022: BJP Candidate Pradip Purohit Returns Without Filing Nomination

Bargarh: BJP Candidate Pradip Purohit returned from the Sub-collector’s office without filing his nomination for the upcoming Padampur by election 2022 here in Odisha today.

According to reports, Paradip was scheduled to file his nomination. However, he did not file his nomination for the support of the farmers’ protest which has been taking place since 13 months.

In support of the farmers protest, Pradip reportedly did not filed his nomination for the support of the farmer’s protest.

It is to be noted that, earlier today, Barsha Singh Bariha has been named as the BJD candidate for Padampur by elections 2022. She is the daughter of deceased MLA Bijay Singh Bariha.

According to reports, the polling period has been reduced in Padampur due to winter season and alleged Maoist threat. The voting shall begin at 7 am in the morning and end at 4 pm on December 5.