Odisha: BJD declares candidate for Padampur Byelections

By Sudeshna Panda 0
bjd candidate for padampur byelection

Bargarh: Barsha Singh Bariha has been named as the BJD candidate for Padampur by elections 2022. She is the daughter of deceased MLA Bijay Singh Bariha.

According to reports, the polling period has been reduced in Padampur due to winter season and alleged Maoist threat. The voting shall begin at 7 am in the morning and end at 4 pm on December 5.

The decision has been taken during the all-party meet that took place today. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 5 had announced the schedule for the Padampur by-elections in Odisha.

The Gazette Notification for the by poll had been issued on November 10 and the last date of receiving nominations is on November 17.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 18 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 21.

As per the notification, the polling will be held on December 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled on December 8.

