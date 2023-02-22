Ownership dispute brings cow to Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar, Watch

Bhubaneswar: Ownership dispute brings cow to Bharatpur Police Station in the capital city of Odisha. However, as the cops could not find a solid way to find out the actual owner, they adopted a unique and innovative procedure. They released the cow and asked the two claimants to call the animal. Read on to know the interesting twists and turns the claim then took.

As per reports, two people claimed ownership of a brown coloured cow under Bharatpur Police Station limit in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, about a week ago one Sanatan Pradhan complained at Bharatpur Police Station that a man named Bhikari Nayak has stolen his cow and kept it in his house in the area that is behind the Bharatpur Police Station.

After getting the complaint Police swung into action and brought Bhikari Nayak and the said cow to Police Station. However, Bhikari Nayak said that about seven months ago his cow of this colour went missing. Ahead of that he had fed and taken care of the cow for long two years. So according to him, his missing cow returned to its original owner’s house. On the other hand, Sanatan said that he had kept a cow for the last seven months and it went missing two months back. Accordingly, dispute erupted regarding ownership of the said cow.

The case was quite difficult for Police to solve because it is related to an animal which cannot give a statement. Getting no other way to find out the actual owner, Police decided to release the cow and allowed the two claimants to call it. It was decided that to whom the cow would proceed, would be taken as the owner.

Accordingly, in the Bharatpur Police Station premises the rope that had been tied around the neck of the cow was untied. Then the two claimants called the cow. However, to everybody’s astonishment the cow did not move towards any of the two claimants.

Hence, the IIC then decided that the cow will be kept at the house of Bhikari Nayak for two days, and after two days it will again be brought to the Police Station.

It was decided that after two days, the two claimants will be present in the Police station while the cow will be released to let go at its own. The cow will be allowed to move freely. And he will be declared as the owner to whose house the cow will visit at its own.

Accordingly, the cow was again brought to Bharatpur Police Station after two days. However, till this report was written, there was no permanent outcome regarding ownership of the cow.

Report: Raja, Bhubaneswar

Watch the video here: