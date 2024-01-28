Over 6000 female staff members from KIIT, KISS, and KIMS take part in Pattathon mini-marathon

Bhubaneswar: Over 6000 female staff members from KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology), KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) and KIMS (Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences) took part in the Pattathon Mini-Marathon held in Bhubaneswar today—a day dedicated to their joy and celebration.

Their enthusiastic participation not only promoted health but also honoured our culture and textile industry, showcasing the beauty of Odisha’s heritage through handloom sarees. It was a wonderful testament to unity and strength, combining ‘Education For All’ with the promotion of tradition.

The Pattathon (mini-marathon) was organised following the encouragement and inspiration of the founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta to promote women empowerment and educational access for all.

This annual event was held across various districts in Odisha and different cities in India with the aim of ‘Education for All’. This year, the marathon was organized in 55 locations across Odisha, including the unique edition in Bhubaneswar.

The marathon was held between 7 AM and 8 AM from Shikharchandi Temple Square and ended at KIIT Cricket Stadium. Awards were presented to the best participants by the guests including Dr Samanta.

The event was organized by K3 Breakfree and also saw other competitions held during the day.

The marathon saw the participation of prominent figures such as Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (OB & OCWW) Chairman Srimayee Mishra, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar; local corporator Mihir Kumar Rout, international cyclist Minati Mohapatra; athletes Shravani Nanda, Anuradha Biswal; KIIT and KISS President Saswati Bal; Dr. Itirani Samanta, Editor, Kadambini, Prof Saranjit Singh, VC, KIIT DU and Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar among others.

