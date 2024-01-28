PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Odisha twice in February month

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha twice in the month of February, as per sources.

Modi is scheduled to visit on February 3 as he will attend a programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sambalpur.

Earlier today, state BJP President Manmohan Samal said that PM is also likely to visit Odisha again on February 10. Modi will attend a massive ‘Mahila Samavesh’ in the capital city Bhubaneswar. Around 14,000 to 25,000 women are likely to attend the Samavesh.

He is address the women during the samavesh.

BJP party is organising two such grand Mahila Samavesh in two states, one is Madhya Pradesh and the second one in Odisha.