Over 40 passengers escape narrowly as Odisha-bound bus catches fire in West Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Over 40 passengers reportedly escaped narrowly from being burned alive as the bus on which they were traveling caught fire this evening in West Bengal.

According to reports, the private passenger bus named ‘Simab’ was on its way to Paradip in Odisha from West Bengal. However, it caught fire all of a sudden on the NH near Kharagpur in West Bengal.

Luckily, all the passengers along with the staff of the bus came out of the vehicle before fire engulfed the entire bus. However, some passenger said to have sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to a hospital in Medinapur for treatment.

It is yet to be ascertained under what circumstance the blaze occurred. But, short-circuit assumed to be the cause of the flame.

Belongings of the passengers also reportedly turned into ashes along with the bus, said sources.