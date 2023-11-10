‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ covers all panchayats in record 13 days

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme in Jajpur districts today and sanctioned Rs 155.5 crore for 4,109 projects in 7 constituencies of the district. With this, the programme covered all panchayats of the state in a record 13 days.

Apart from launching the scheme in Jajpur districts virtually, Patnaik also launched it in Koraput, Nuapada districts on the final day. He approved Rs 120 crore for 3087 projects in 5 Assembly constituencies of Koraput district and Rs 65.5 crore for 1,765 projects in two constituencies of Nuapada district.

It is to be noted here that the CM started the rural-oriented ambitious scheme on October 10 in Keonjhar and ended it today. Within a period of one month, the programme was completed in just 13 days and total of 16.50 lakh people participated in it, which was coordinated by Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian.

Under the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme, each panchayat was granted Rs 50 lakh to carryout developmental works.