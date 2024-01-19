Orissa High Court issues stay order on appointment of Junior Teachers in Odisha

Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Friday issued a stay order on the appointment of Junior Teachers by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA).

While conducting a hearing of the petition filed by some job aspirants over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, the High Court allowed the OSEPA to conduct the document verification of the students on January 20 and January 21 as per the schedule. However, it cannot release the final list of the selected candidates for the post of Junior Teachers.

The next hearing of the case will be held on January 24 (Wednesday).

It is to be noted here that the OSEPA released a draft merit list of 18, 805 candidates. However, some aspirants alleged massive irregularities in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) of the recruitment of Junior Teachers. They even also protested at different places in Bhubaneswar.

The OSEPA has decided to fill up a total of 20,000 Junior Teachers.

Also Read: IMD issues yellow warning for dense fog in Odisha for 3 days, SRC alerts collectors