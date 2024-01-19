IMD issues yellow warning for dense fog in Odisha for 3 days, SRC alerts collectors

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warning for dense fog in Odisha for the next three days.

As per the forecast of the IMD, the dense fog is very likely to occur between 8.30 AM of January 20 and 8.30 AM of January 22.

IMD has issued yellow warning for dense fog for the following districts:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 20.01.2024): Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 20.01.2024 to 8.30 AM of 21.01.2024): Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 21.01.2024 to 8.30 AM of 22.01.2024): Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Puri, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Dhenkanal and Angul.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued a special advisory saying police and transport officials of respective districts may take necessary steps for controlled plying of vehicles on highways during dense fog to avoid any road accident.

