OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for this govt job to get monthly salary of Rs 56,100

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of as many as 36 government jobs. The interested and eligible candidates can apply till October 22.

The selected candidates will be appointed as Geologist and will be given a salary of Rs 56,100 in Level 12, Cell-1 of Pay Matrix.

OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021 details

Important dates:

Date of issuance of notification: September 8

Beginning of online registration: September 15

Last date online registration: October 22

Last date for submission of registered application: October 22

Name and number of vacant posts

Geologist: 36

UR (06-W): 18

SEBC (01-W): 4

SC (02-W): 6

ST (03-W): 8

Educational qualification for OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021

The candidates should have completed their Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Earth Science.

Age Limit for OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021

The minimum age of the applicant should be 21 years and the maximum age is 32 years. However, there will be relaxation for the reserved candidates as per the government rules. (SC/ ST & SEBC: 5 years and PWDB: 10 years)

Examination fee for OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021

The candidates of the General/ OBC categories will have to pay Rs 500 while other candidates can apply free of cost.

OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021 selection process

The candidates of OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021 will be selected based on their performances in both the written examination and Viva Voce Test.

How to apply for OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021