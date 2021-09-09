OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for this govt job to get monthly salary of Rs 56,100

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of as many as 36 government jobs. The interested and eligible candidates can apply till October 22.
The selected candidates will be appointed as Geologist and will be given a salary of Rs 56,100 in Level 12, Cell-1 of Pay Matrix.
OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021 details
Important dates:
- Date of issuance of notification: September 8
- Beginning of online registration: September 15
- Last date online registration: October 22
- Last date for submission of registered application: October 22
Name and number of vacant posts
Geologist: 36
- UR (06-W): 18
- SEBC (01-W): 4
- SC (02-W): 6
- ST (03-W): 8
Educational qualification for OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021
- The candidates should have completed their Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Earth Science.
Age Limit for OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021
The minimum age of the applicant should be 21 years and the maximum age is 32 years. However, there will be relaxation for the reserved candidates as per the government rules. (SC/ ST & SEBC: 5 years and PWDB: 10 years)
Examination fee for OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021
The candidates of the General/ OBC categories will have to pay Rs 500 while other candidates can apply free of cost.
OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021 selection process
- The candidates of OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021 will be selected based on their performances in both the written examination and Viva Voce Test.
How to apply for OPSC Geologist Recruitment 2021
- Visit OPSC official website of OPSC
- Go to OPSC careers or Latest News page.
- Check for the Geologist job advertisement and Download it.
- Check and verify your eligibility to apply for the Geologist job.
- Find OPSC online application form link
- Create an account with your details and fill the application.
- Make Payment (if required), Submit the application
- Take print your application form for future use.