OPSC announces tentative date for OCS preliminary exam 2021: Check details

OPSC announces tentative date for OCS preliminary exam 2021

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the tentative date for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) preliminary examination 2021. The exam will be held on October 16, 2022. OPSC Chairman Satyajit Mohanty intimated about it in a twitter on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter the OPSC Chairman wrote, “Many of you were asking for the 2021 Prelims Date. Here it is. Best wishes to aspiring candidates.” He also posted the notice issued by OPSC in this context.

The Commission (OPSC) have decided to conduct the OCS Preliminary Examination, 2021, pursuant to Advt. No 25 of 2021-22, tentatively on 16.10.2022 (Sunday). The details of the programme of the said examination shall be notified later, the notice issued by OPSC, Cuttack reads.

The candidates were advised to visit the website of the Commission (OPSC) www.opsc.gov.in for further information.

