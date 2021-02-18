Opposition stages walkout during Governor’s address in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The opposition members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Thursday staged a walkout during Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal’s address marking the beginning of the Budget session of the state Assembly.

As soon as the Governor started his address, the Congress MLAs created uproar in the House over the border dispute with Andhra Pradesh and later staged a walkout.

The BJP MLAs also walked out of the House over irregularities in paddy procurement in different mandis, deteriorating law and order situation and border dispute.

The BJP MLAs also protested in the House over farmers’ plight after the Governor’s address. Speaker Surya Narayan Patro adjourned the house till Friday.

Highlighting different progressive works, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal said the state government is fully committed to develop all regions of the state and empower all sections of the people.

“Despite the severe impact of Covid-19 on revenue, the state has been able to achieve positive growth in its own revenue, which is an indication of recovery in economic activities in the state,” said the Governor.

He said the state government has been able to collect its revenue amounting to Rs 38,760 crore by the end of January, 2021, which is about 7.3 per cent more than the collection during the corresponding period of the previous year.

He said the overall law and order situation in the state remained peaceful during 2020 while police successfully handled the Covid-19 situation.

49 police personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during Covid-19, he added.

“My government has been able to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic very effectively, which resulted in containing the spread of the virus, creating proper medical facilities for treatment of the affected and saving precious human lives,” said the Governor.

(IANS)