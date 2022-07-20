Opium worth Rs 13 lakhs seized from car in Odisha’s keonjhar district, 5 held

Keonjhar: The Harichandanpur Police have sized about 9kg of opium from a car in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday.

As many as 5 persons were arrested in this connection.

The accused persons have been identified as Rarur Jon Hasa from Mayurbhanj district, Jagai Salukat from Jharkhand and Sani Munda, Atwa Munda and Turi Munda.

As per reports, the illegal traders were allegedly carrying the illegal opium in a car when Police intercepted the vehicle near Kaliaduma village.

Upon search Police found the illegal contraband of opium in the car.

According to Police sources, they have seized 9kg 940gm of Opium from the accused persons, which costs about Rs 13 lakhs.

The accused persons were arrested by Harichandanpur police bearing case number 143/07.22 (18B) of the NDPS Act. They were later forwarded to the court.

