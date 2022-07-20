Leopard Skin Seized In Koraput, 1 Arrested

Koraput: The team of the Special Task Force has seized a leopard skin and arrested one dealer in this connection.

The arrested dealer has been identified as Mana Gouda of Goudaguda village under Baipariguda police limits in Koraput.

Based on a piece of reliable information regarding a deal to sell the leopard skin, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Ramgir Forest Officials on the side of the road near Ramgir Gupteswar Gate under Ramagiri Wildlife Range and apprehended Mana from the spot.

During the search, one leopard skin and other incriminating materials were seized from his possession. The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of leopard skins. Hence, they have been detained and handed over to Ramgir Forest Officials under Jeypore Forest Division for legal action on their end.

Special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized as many as 30 Nos. of leopard skins and arrested/apprehended of 43 wildlife criminals.