Onion laden truck falls into 100-ft gorge in Odisha, 2 dead, 2 critical

Mayurbhanj: Two persons died and two others critical after a onion laden truck fell into 100-ft gorge near Bangiriposhi ghat in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

Report says, the truck was enroute West-bengal from Nasik and was carrying onions when the accident took place. The ill-fated vehicle lost control over its wheels and fell into the 100-ft gorge near Bangriposhi ghat. Following which two died on the spot.

On getting information, the Bangriposhi police along with fire personnels reached the spot and rescued the injured persons. The rescued persons were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.