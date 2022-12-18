One dies of elephant attack in Deogarh district

Deogarh: In a terrible mishap that occurred late last night, a man lost his life due to an elephant attack.

In incident happened in Chiragunikudara village which comes within the Palsama forest section of Riamala range, in Deogarh district of Odisha.

According to reports received, the deceased has been identified as Bhagya Kisan of the same village. He was a farmer.

He was attacked by an elephant while he was guarding his crops in the storage yard.