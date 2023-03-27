Ollywood Producer Ajitav Mallik arrested for duping Asst professor of Rs 85 lakh

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Monday have arrested Ollywood producer Ajitav Mallik for allegedly duping a woman Assistant Professor of Ravenshaw University of Rs 85 lakh on the pretext of selling her duplex.

Ajitav had produced Odia film ‘Arundhati’ and also acted in the movie.

Report says, Ajitav had received money, gold in multiple installments for providing a duplex worth Rs 1 crore located at Kolathia area in Bhubaneswar.

Since 2020, the accused has received Rs 85 lakhs that includes 25 lakhs, gold, bank and UPI transactions. However, he then remained untraceable and didn’t sell the property to the woman.

Later, the woman lodged an complaint at the Khadagiri police station. The police started an investigation and arrested the accused.