Old woman performs husband’s last rites in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a helpless old woman preformed the last rites of her husband and it was seen in a viral video which is making rounds on various social media platforms today.

The incident took place in Badanai village at the Sub division of Champua in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The old woman has been identified as Pati Munda and her deceased husband as Bhanja Munda.

According to reports, Bhanja showed some signs of illness, soon Pati took her to Champua hospital as she showed no signs of recover, she later shifted Bhanja to Distrct Headquartes Hospital (DHH).

However, Bhanja was declared dead in the hospital. Besides, Pati struggled to get the body of her husband and she was unable to avail the government schemes.

Later, she borrowed money from other people and managed to release the body of her husband.

It is to be noted that, Pati did not get any help from neighbours and she herself gave shoulder to her husband.

Finding no other way, Pati tied her husband’s body with a rope to her one leg, dragged the body and reportedly dug a grave to perform the last rites of her husband.

The whole incident was recorded on a camera by a villager and the video of this instance is going viral on social media platforms.

After seeing the video, the netizens have expressed their grief.

This incident has evoked the question upon humanity as no one came to the aid of the helpless woman, as she dug the grave of her deceased husband herself.