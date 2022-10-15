Odisha: School girl faints in assembly, dies!

odisha school girl dies

Bhadrak: In a shocking and saddening incident, a school girl in Bhadrak district of Odisha died during the assembly in her school.

The incident has reportedly taken place in L.N. Girls High School in Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district in Odisha. The deceased was a student of Class 9 and has been identified as Manisha Behera.

According to reports, the girl had reached school early in the morning. But all of a sudden while going to the assembly the girl toppled to the ground. She was however immediately rushed to the Dhamnagar Hospital.

Since, her condition became critical she was immediately rushed to the Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) where the doctors declared her dead.

