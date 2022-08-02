Old man killed in group clash in Odisha’s Khordha dist

Khordha: In a sad incident an old man was killed on Monday night after allegedly being attacked by a group of people in Raghunathpur village in Singeswar Panchayat under Balugan Police limits in Chilika block of Khordha district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Rankanath Sahoo of Raghunathpur village.

According to reports, a minor altercation initiated between Rankanath Sahoo’s grandson and Daka Rout’s son due to some unknown reason.

Reportedly, following the argument, yesterday night some family members of Daka family jointly attacked Rankanath’s family.

As a result, Rankanath fell unconscious due to the attack.

He was rushed to Balugan Community Health Centre for treatment. However, the doctor there declared him dead.

After being informed, Balugaon police reached the hospital, seized the body, and sent it to Banapur for autopsy.

On the basis of a written complaint filed by Rankanath’s son Niranjan, Police registered a case with number 152/22.

Taking action in this case Police have detained four persons while the others are at large.

While Police have initiated action to nab the culprits, further investigation of the case is underway.