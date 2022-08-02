Amidst Maoist martyrs week, huge amount of explosives seized in Koraput

By KalingaTV Bureau
Amidst Maoist martyrs week, huge amount of explosives seized in Koraput

Koraput: Amidst the ongoing martyrs week of Maoist, the BSF (Border Security Force) and DVF (District voluntary Force) jawans of Ramgiri Camp in a joint combing operation seized a huge amount of Maoist explosives and ammunitions in Garampani jungle Odisha’s Koraput district today.

According to reports, the BSF and DVF jawans have seized 108 point 22 riffles, 95 gelatin sticks, 9 bullets of 303 rifle range and 48 bullets of AK47.

The weapons were kept hidden by burying them under the ground in a drum.

The Maoist had stored the weapons to attack the security personnel while they were coming for a combing operation.

The information regarding the operation was given in a press conference by Koraput SP (Superintendent of Police) Varun Guntupalli.

The BSF Officials of Boipariaguda and Ramgiri were also present during the press conference.

Also read: Maoist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

You might also like
State

2 critical as car skids off road in Odisha’s Gajapati district

State

106 Mechanical Junior Engineers Joined Water Resources Department

State

Odisha police arrest CA in ‘fraud’ loan app case

State

KIIT Polytechnic Adjudged Odisha’s Best

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.