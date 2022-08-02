Amidst Maoist martyrs week, huge amount of explosives seized in Koraput

Koraput: Amidst the ongoing martyrs week of Maoist, the BSF (Border Security Force) and DVF (District voluntary Force) jawans of Ramgiri Camp in a joint combing operation seized a huge amount of Maoist explosives and ammunitions in Garampani jungle Odisha’s Koraput district today.

According to reports, the BSF and DVF jawans have seized 108 point 22 riffles, 95 gelatin sticks, 9 bullets of 303 rifle range and 48 bullets of AK47.

The weapons were kept hidden by burying them under the ground in a drum.

The Maoist had stored the weapons to attack the security personnel while they were coming for a combing operation.

The information regarding the operation was given in a press conference by Koraput SP (Superintendent of Police) Varun Guntupalli.

The BSF Officials of Boipariaguda and Ramgiri were also present during the press conference.