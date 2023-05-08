OJEE 2023 starts today in 44 centers in Odisha and 3 outside

Bhubaneswar: The entrance examinations for admission into different programs under OJEE is being conducted starting from today that is May 8 and will continue till May 15.

The exam will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode on 8, 9, 11, 12 and 15 May, 2023. Shift 1 will commence at 9 am to continue for 2 hours till 11 am while the shift 2 will begin at 12.30 pm to continue till 2.30 pm. The shift 3 will begin at 4.30 pm to continue till 6.30 pm.

A total number of 55,979 aspirants will appear for the entrance examinations for different programs including 9305 for MBA, LE Tech Diploma for 17763 and 13813 for B. Pharma.

The entrance exams will be conducted for admission into B.Pharm/MCA/M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) /MBA/ Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/M Plan/ M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech/ B.Pharm courses in government and private universities and colleges of Odisha.

The total number of test centres for the examinations will be 47 out of which 44 will be in the State while 3 will be out of State. The centres will be at 30 places inside the State and 3 places out of the state that is 33 places in total.

