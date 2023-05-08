Review meeting held ahead of Jharsuguda by elections

Jharasuguda: The administration is making all kinds of preparations for orderly polling in the Jharsuguda bypoll. The polling officer will go to the booth with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) today. They will return on May 10 after receiving votes.

There are 253 booths in Jharsuguda constituency. It is worth mentioning that about 40 percent of the booths are sensitive. A presiding officer, polling officer and a policeman will be deployed in each booth.

All the booths will be webcasted. On the other hand, the District Election Officer has issued strict instructions to all government officials. Strict action will be taken if they engage in political activities till 15th.

Preparations have been made to make the referendum transparent, impartial, fair and orderly. A heavy flag march is being conducted by the police at various places every day. The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a gazette notification for the upcoming Jharsuguda by elections on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning that, the seat has fallen vacant for almost two months after the murder of Naba Das. Earlier on March 31, 2023 BJD had announced Deepali Das, daughter of Late Naba Das, as the party candidate for the Jharsuguda by polls.

Congress has declared Tarun Pandey as its candidate for the by polls on April 10, 2023. Tankadhar Tripathi will be the BJP’s candidate in the Jharsuguda by election, informed the central office of BJP.

The by elections date for Jharsuguda had been announced on March 29, 2023 said reliable reports. The elections in Jharsuguda will be held on May 10, 2023.

Chief Election Commissioner announced the date of by-elections to the Jharsuguda assembly seat today along with the Karnataka General Elections. The nomination paper filing for the by elections shall also start from today and shall continues till 20. 04. 2023.

Here is the detailed list of the important dates:

Gazette notification- 13. 04. 2023

Nomination paper filing- 20. 04. 2023

Scrutiny of nomination papers- 21. 04. 2023

Withdrawal of nomination papers- 24. 04. 2023

Date of casting of votes- 10.05.2023

Counting of votes/ Declaration of results- 13. 05. 2023

Completion of entire voting process- 15. 05. 2023

