Odisha’s Veteran journalist Arun Panda dies, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta condoles

Cuttack: Odisha’s one of the veteran journalists Arun Panda breathed his last this evening at his CDA residence in Cuttack. He was 76.

According to family sources, Panda was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment at Acharya Harihar Cancer Centre for the last two months.

After beginning his career in a premier Odia daily newspaper in 1984, Panda earned reputation as a fearless journalist throughout the state. He has worked as a special representative of Samaj newspaper in various districts of the state including Cuttack.

Besides being a journalist, he was well known as an eloquent speaker and writer. He was the author of many books.

Today, his death has cast a shadow of mourning in the entire journalistic, literary and intellectual circles in Odisha. On hearing the news of his death, many politicians, administrative officials, journalists, literary figures visited his residence and paid their last tributes.

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta also expressed his deep grief over the senior scribe’s death. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.