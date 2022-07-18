Odisha’s Twin City records a fall in Covid-19 positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 positive cases in the Twin City of Odisha has declined in the last 24 hours. Total 254 cases of the Covid-19 in BMC and CMC were registered on July 18, 2022. The capital city of Odisha has recorded 195 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 59 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 195 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,60,636. The recovered cases are 1,58,230. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1193. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 188.

Similarly, 59 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 30 cases were local contact cases while 28 cases were from home quarantine. 1 case in the city is the Institutional Quarantine case. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,096. The active cases are 434 while the total number of deaths is 429. The recovered cases in 24 hours are 72.

Odisha on Monday reported a slight decline in Covid cases with less than 1000 positives for the second consecutive day, informed Information and Public Relations Department. The state has witnessed 816 Covid cases including 118 children.

Out of the total cases, 477 are quarantine cases while the rest 339 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5911 active cases in the State.