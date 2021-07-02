Odisha’s popular family magazine ‘Kadambini’ completes 21 years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s premium monthly family magazine Kadambini completed 21 years today. A low key observation was hosted at Kadambini office to commemorate the occasion in the capital city.

The 21st Foundation day of Kadambini was observed as a low key affair while abiding all the norms of social distancing and other restrictions that have been imposed in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Every year the foundation day is celebrated with all pump and show. However, due to Corona pandemic, the day was celebrated as a low key affair.

On this occasion founder of Kadambini and advisor MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta launched the ‘Swanakshyatra Swatantra – 2021’ of Kadambini and the July issue of kids’ magazine ‘Kuni Katha’.

The programme was co-ordinated by editor of Kadambini and Kunikatha Dr. Iti Samanta.

The awards announced to be given on the Foundation Day has been postponed for now. The same award giving ceremony will be held on another day, said Dr. Iti Samanta.

It is to be noted that renowned writer Dr. Bibhuti Pattnaik was supposed to be awarded with the Kadambini Sahitya Samman 2021 while writer Bhima Prusty was to be honoured with the 1st Bibhuti Patnaik Upanyas Samman 2021. Other many awards will also be given in the award giving ceremony, said Dr. Iti Samanta.