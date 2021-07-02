KiiT International School celebrates 15th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: “Though it seems very easy to have a dream, but to convert it into reality is just next to impossible”, stated Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Corporation. Gracing the 15th Foundation Day of KiiT International School as the Chief Guest on 2nd July 2021, he said, “it is insignificant to have a big dream, but accomplishing it matters the most”.

Justifying the observation of the Foundation Day, he said, the growth of an institution or individual solely depends upon their Foundation. Bagchi underscored the phenomenal journey of the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta for achieving the pinnacles of success.

As Dr. Samanta has often thought and worked for the greater interest of the masses in sacrificing his self-interest, he achieved such incredible success, he added.In his address, Dr. Samanta said during such a pandemic, KiiT international School has laid enormous emphasis upon its students.

While various sectors have terribly been affected by the Corona Pandemic, the worst affected one is the Education Sector. As the students of KiiT IS are staying at home, since the commencement of Lockdown, the faculties of the school have connected with the students through digital mode.

Advising the students he said, students should keep their patience and work under the guidance of their parents and teachers, in order to ensure their bright futures. Dr. Monalisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT-IS presented the Welcome Speech, while Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal placed the Report of the school. The glories of KiiT International School spanning over the last fifteen years nationally and internationally were highlighted, finding resonance in the members of the audience.

The observers were enthralled by the soulful rendition of symphonies. The Investiture Ceremony was also remarked along with felicitations of the academic achievers.

Among the Dignitaries, President of KIIT & KISS Smt. Saswati Bal; Renowned Children’s Litterateur and Brand Ambassador of KiiT-IS Padma Bhushan Ruskin Bond; Dr. Aruanananda Mukherjee, Chief of International Curriculum as well as IBDP Coordinator; and Board Member Mrs. Merry Barua conveyed their Foundation Day message through virtual mode.Dr. Nandita Mishra proposed the vote of thanks. On this occasion, the Foundation Stone was laid for an exclusive building meant for the Students of the International curriculum of KIIT International School.

