Odisha’s Dreaded Gangster Tito Shifted To Berhampur Jail

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s dreaded gangster Usman Ali alias Tito, who was lodged at Jharpada Jail, has been reportedly shifted to the Berhampur Circle Jail.

According to sources, the authorities of Jharpada Jail decided to shift the gangster to Berhampur Circle Jail suspecting some criminal conspiracy inside the prison.

It is to be noted here that a mobile phone, ganja, and few cash were seized from Tito’s cell during a raid in the jail last week.

Besides, most of the associates of Tito also have been kept in Jharpada Jail. The State Police is also planning to relocate them to different prisons.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Berhampur Circle Jail have made elaborate security arrangements in the jail.