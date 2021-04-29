Odisha: Notorious Criminal Sheikh Babu Injured In Police Encounter, Arrested

Cuttack: Notorious criminal Sheikh Babu sustained bullet injuries and was arrested following an encounter by Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate this evening.

According to sources, a special squad of Twin City Police tried to arrest Babu after getting some specific input from some reliable sources when he was coming towards Barang from Chandaka. However, the criminal opened fired at the police. In retaliation cops too fired at him due to which he sustained bullet injuries on his left leg.

Also Read: Hardcore Maoist Killed In Encounter On Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

Babu was soon arrested and was admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

A scooty and a gun were also seized from the possession of the criminal, who was an aide of hardcore gangster Md Sakil.

Sources said that there are 21 criminal cases lying against Babu at different police stations.