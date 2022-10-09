Odisha women’s football team books its spot into the final of 36th National Games

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gujrat: In the ongoing  36th edition of the National Games 2022 which is being conducted in Gujrat, the Odisha women’s football team have paved its way into the final by achieving a dominant victory over Tamil Nadu with a score of 5-2 in the semi-final gameplay today.

According to reports, Odisha’s Women’s team is all set to lock horns with Manipur team in the competition’s final match for the gold medal.

Accordingly, the women’s beach volleyball team is all set to play with Telengana for the bronze medal in the women’s volleyball competition of the event.

