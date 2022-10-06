Odisha Women & Men Beach Volleyball Teams kick of the 36th National Games campaign on a winning note

Surat: The Beach Volleyball (Men & Women) event of the 36th National Games kicked off today at Dumas Beach, Surat.

The Odisha Women team began their campaign against a strong Telangana team which had players who have already represented India, in a nail biting encounter the Odisha team defeated Telangana by a score of 2-0 sets (21-19 & 22-20).

In the second match today Odisha beat Kerala by a score of 2-0 sets (21-16 & 21-11).

With two wins the Odisha Women Team advanced to Quarter Finals stage and will be playing their last league match tomorrow against Karnataka.

In the Men’s section Odisha Team started their campaign with a win as it got walkover against Tamil Nadu Team.

ODISHA Men Team:

Players – Bibek Palai & Sunil Das

Coach – Sanjay Kumar Das

ODISHA Women Team:

Players – Shibani Priyadarshini & Monalisha Patra

Coach – Sudhansu Bhusan Mishra

A two month long coaching camp was conducted by Odisha Volleyball Association with support of Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, MP of Kandhamal, President Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) and Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated both the teams on their wins and wished them good luck for their upcoming matches.