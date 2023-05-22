Odisha: Woman inmate of Jharpada attempts to kill self, dies

Bhubaneswar: A woman inmate of Jharpada jail of Bhubaneswar died on Monday after and attempted suicide bid.

According to reliable reports, the woman an inmate of Jharpada jail of Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha died following a suicide attempt.

Reports say that the woman succumbed during treatment following a suicide bid.

Reliable reports say that, the woman was lodged in jail since 2013 in a murder case. It is further noteworthy that she was reportedly mentally unwell.

The investigation in this case is underway. Detailed report awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Decomposed body of missing youth found in Baliguda of Odisha