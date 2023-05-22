Decomposed body of missing youth found in Baliguda of Odisha

Baliguda: In a tragic incident, the decomposed body of a missing youth was recovered from the forest in Baliguda of Kandhamal district in Odisha.

According to reports, the decomposed body of the youth was recovered from a forest under Baliguda town. The Baliguda police recovered the body from the forest near Vishketa village under Baliguda police limits.

Reports say that the locals spotted the body in the forest and immediately informed the Baliguda police. The police immediately reached the spot and recovered the body. After recovering the dead body the police sent it to the Baliguda Hospital for postmortem, confirmed reliable sources.

The Baliguda police is investigating whether it was a natural death or a murder. The Baliguda Police has further informed that the recovered dead body has been identified as Bhavani Shankar Panda of Gummaha village under Raikia police limits in Kandhamal.

Furthermore it is worth mentioning that, on the May 13 2023 the young man went missing from his house in Baliguda. His family had registered a missing complaint with the police, said reports.