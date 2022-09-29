Odisha: Woman found hanging in star hotel at Puri

Puri: A woman has been found hanging in a star hotel in Puri on Thursday morning. The body of the 35-year-old woman identified as Aishwarya Sahanabag was recovered by the police.

According to reports, the deceased had been to Puri from Bengaluru to attend a conference. Police said that she had checked in at the Puri star hotel on Wednesday.

Sources say that, the matter of the death came to the fore after her husband tried to contact her over her mobile phone but did not get any response. Her husband later called the hotel and asked them to check on his wife.

The hotel staff immediately rushed to the room of the woman and found it locked from inside. Later, they opened the room with the master key and found the woman hanging. The staff immediately informed the police, reached the spot and started an investigation.

According to preliminary investigation the woman was allegedly having an argument with her husband over phone last night.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason of the death. The body has been recovered and sent for post mortem.