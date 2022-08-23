Odisha: Woman elopes with boyfriend while funeral pyre of husband still burning

Kendrapara: In an uncommon incident, a woman eloped with her boyfriend while the funeral pyre of her dead husband was still burning in the cremation ground. The incident took place in Aul area under Rajkanika Police Station limits in Kendrapara district of Odisha. The video of the woman walking on the village road while holding hand of her boyfriend has gone viral.

As per reports, Ratnamani was married to Rangadhar Das, a priest in Bhamanda village in Rajkanika area of Kendrapara district. The couple has three children.

As per allegations the woman was in an illicit relationship with Asit Satpathy of her village. It has further been alleged that Ratnamani along with Asit Satpathy have killed the priest.

The two were said to be in an illicit relation for the last four years. Asit used to visit Ratnamani’s house while her husband Rangadhar was not in the house.

After knowing about this Ratnamani’s son and daughter protested against the illicit love affair of their mother with Asit. However, the woman and her boyfriend used to beat the son and the daughter. They also used to threaten them saying that they would kill their father Rangadhar.

Reportedly, on August 17 people witnessed that Ratnamani was fighting with her husband Rangadhar when he had set out to go to the temple. And later, Ranghadhar went missing.

Rangadhar’s Brother Gangadhar had filed complaint in this matter at Rajkanika Police Station. After five days, the dead body of the mutilated body of the priest was recovered from near the Similimahara canal.

Another very unusual incident was when the last rite of Rangadhar was going on and the funeral pyre was burning, the woman had been seen walking away with her boyfriend while holding his hand. This video has gone viral.

A case has been registered in this connection. After coming up of the post mortem report only, more facts related to the case will be known, informed Rajkanika IIC.