Odisha vigilance raid on Sr. Revenue Asst-cum-Record Keeper in Bolangir

Bolangir: Today a short while ago, Heblet Barla, Sr. Revenue Asst-cum-Record Keeper of Muribahal Tahasil, Bolangir, has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

He was apprehended while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 10,000/- as 1st installment of the overall demand of Rs 20,000/- from a Complainant for issuance of ROR (Land Patta) in his favour in a Mutation Case.

The complainant had been requesting accused Barla to process his mutation case for a long time, as the case had been registered in the year 2019. But, Barla was refusing to do the work and demanding bribe of Rs.20,000/- to do the same.

Finding no other way, the complt. informed about his harassment by Barla before Vigilance Authority. Accordingly, Vigilance Officials made a plan and nabbed the accused Barla while accepting Rs.10,000/- as 1st installment today from the complainant.

The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered from the exclusive possession of Sri Barla and seized. Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sri Barla from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.04 dt.20.02.2024 U/s 7 P. C. Act, 1988 as amended by P.C. Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Barla, Revenue Assistant. Detailed report follows.