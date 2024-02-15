Boudh RTO Basanta Mohapatra possessed property worth over Rs 19 Cr: Odisha Vigilance

Boudh: Odisha Vigilance has reportedly unearthed property worth over Rs 19 Crore including shopping outlet from the possession of Boudh RTO Basanta Mohapatra.

In ongoing search at 10 locations of the Boudh RTO, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores have been unearthed so far, in the name of Mohapatra and his family members;

Flat No.307 at 3rd floor at Utkal Signature, Pahala, Bhubaneswar with area approx 3000 Sqft. Agreement amount is Rs.1 Crore. However market price is higher. One 3-BHK flat No.B/83, 8th floor, Utkal Royal Residency, Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar with area 1900 Sqft. Agreement amount is Rs.1 Crore. However market price is higher. Commercial shopping outlets No.4 & 5 at Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall, Gautam Nagar, Bhubaneswar with area approx 2500 Sqft. Agreement amount is Rs.2 Crore. However market price is much higher. Advance Rs.1.35 Crore paid to the Realtor by Sri Mohapatra for purchase of 5-BHK flat vide flat No.2504, Block-4, Iconic Tower, Z-1 Estate, Kalarahanga, Bhubaneswar with area 1776 Sqft. Advance Rs.88 lakhs paid by Sri Mohapatra to purchase a flat vide No.F-1002 in Ozone Elegant-WF-48 in Bengaluru city. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above flats is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing. Bank & Insurance deposits and investment in Bonds and Mutual Funds worth Rs.3,90,59,000/-. Cash Rs.1,16,700/-. 8) Gold weighing 590 gms and silver 318 gms. One 2 wheeler & household articles worth about Rs.9 Lakhs.

Basanta Kumar Mohapatra, RTO, Boudh is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase.

Basanta Kumar Mohapatra had joined as Mechanical Engineer on 09.09.1991 under Govt. of Odisha in Transport Deptt. He was promoted to the rank of Jr. MVI in the year 2014 and worked in Balasore, Koraput, Bargarh and Gajpati districts. He was promoted to the rank of MVI on 08.04.2021 and posted at RTOII, Bhubaneswar. At present, Mohapatra is working as RTO, Boudh since 01.05.2022.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of the Boudh RTO at 10 places in Bhubaneswar (Khurdha), Boudh and Ganjam districts i.e;

Flat No. 307 of 3rd floor at Utkal Signature, Pahala, Bhubaneswar. Commercial shopping Complex No.4 & 5 at Utkal Kanika Galleria, Gautam Nagar, Bhubaneswar. Flat No.2504, Block-4, Iconic Tower, Z-1 Estate, Kalarahanga, Bhubaneswar. 3-BHK flat No.B/83, 8th floor, Utkal Royal Residency, Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar. Flat No.A-4/1, West End Apartment, Sailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar. Flat No.206, 2nd floor, Block Saraswati, Haripriya Enclave, Rangamatia, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar. Rented residential house of Sri Mohapatra located at Jagannath Vihar, Rajanpalli, Boudh. Paternal house of Mohapatra located at Bhanjanagar. House of his relative at Kamapali, Berhampur. Office chamber of Basanta Kumar Mohapatra at RTO office, Boudh.

A total of 10 teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 2 Addl. SPs, 6 DSPs, 6 Inspectors and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. Enquiry is in progress.