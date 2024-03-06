Odisha vigilance raid on Pramod Kumar Behera, RI in Ganjam

Ganjam: Today there was an Odisha vigilance raid on Pramod Kumar Behera an R.I in Ganjam district of Odisha said reports on Wednesday. Reports say that, The RI (Revenue Inspector) of J.N Prasad Circle (Jaganath Prasad) of Jaganath Prasad Tahasil of Ganjam.

Reports say that along with the RI Bidyadhar Pradhan (Private Person) has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demand and acceptance of bribe of Rs. 5000/- (five thousand) from a Complainant for demarcation of a plot recorded in the name of his grandfather.

The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sri Behera, RI from DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS case No. 5/2024 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Behera, RI and Sri Pradhan, Private Person. Detailed report follows.

On February 26, Rajendra Kumar Das Ex-Sr. Clerk (Retired), O/o ADMO (PH), Angul was awarded three years RI and fine of Rs. 5,000 in vigilance case in Odisha.

Reports say that Das who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul TR No.11/2013 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting bribe.

It has been reported that, he was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe from a retired Para Medical Worker for processing and forwarding his pension paper for sanction.

The award and the conviction was given by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and fine of Rs. 5,000/- .

Further in default of payment of fine Odisha vigilance raid, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of two months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Rajendra Kumar Das, Ex-Sr. Clerk (Retired) following his conviction. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.