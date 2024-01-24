Odisha Vigilance apprehends two govt officials on charges of bribery

Baripada: Pradhyukti Ranjan Bhuyan, the Skill Development Coordinator and Laxman Biswal, Block Project Manager of Bisoi Block in Mayurbhanj have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding bribe.

The anti-corruption team apprehended them while they were demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 60,000 from a functionary of a Grama Panchayat Level Federation (GPLF) for appointment of her relative as Master Book Keeper (MBK) in GPLF under Mission Shakti and Odisha Livelihood Mission Scheme under Bisoi Block.

Bhuyan received the bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant and handed over Rs 30,000 to other accused Siba Prasad Biswal as his share.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of both the accused persons Bhuyan and Biswal and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Bhuyan and three locations of Biswal respectively from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.03 dt.23.01.2024 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against both the accused persons.