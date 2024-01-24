Sanjeeb Panda appointed as Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cardre and posted senior IPS officer who is working as Director Intelligence and has the additional charge of CMD, OPHWC Sanjeeb Panda as the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner.

As per the notification issued by the Home Department of the State government, the present Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi posted as Director of Intelligence.

Likewise, 1995 batch officer Santosh Bala, the special secretary of Home is allowed to remain in additional charge of CMD, OPHWC.

Himanshu Kumar Lal, (RR-2003) at present I.G.P., E.R, Balasore is transferred and posted as I.G.P,. N.R Sambalpur.

Deepak Kumar (RR-2024) at present I.G.P,. N.R Sambalpur is transferred and posted as I.G.P, NCR, Talcher and Addl. Charge of Principal PTC Angul.

Satyabrata Bhoi, at present I.G.P,. S.R Berhampur is transferred and posted as I.G.P,. E.R Balasore.

J.N Pankaj, at present I.G.P,. EOW, STF is transferred and posted as I.G.P,. S.R, Berhampur and Addl Charge of I.G.P,. EOW, STF.

Kanwar Vishal Singh, at DIG/SP is transferred and posted as D.C.P. Cuttack in the rank of D.I.G.P.

Pinak Mishra, at present DCP, Cuttack, is transferred and posted as SP of Puri district.

Other IPS leaders also got new appointment.Check the list below:

Banoth Jugal Kishore Kumar, at present AIGP, Hdq is transferred and posted SP of Kendrapara.

Madkar Sandeep Sampat, at present SP of Kendrapara is transferred and posted as SP Dhenkanal.

Vivekananda Sharma, at present SP of Rayagada is transferred and posted as AIGP, State Police Hdq.

Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra, at present So of Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as SP of Special Branch, Bhubaneswar.

Amaresh Kumar Panda, at present S.P of Sonepur is transferred and posted as AIGO, State Police Hdqrs.

PK Mishra, at present SP of Deogarh is transferred and posted as SRP, Rourkela.

Rama Prasad Sahoo, at present SP. SPI Branch is transferred and posted as SP of Deogarh.

Harisha BC, at present SDPO of Jeypore is transferred and posted as SP of Rayagada district.

Yashpratap Shrimal, at present SDPO of Baliguda is transferred and posted as SP of Sonepur.