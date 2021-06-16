Bhubaneswar: In view of visible decline in daily COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the State Government announced on Wednesday to resume the unlock process in phases which shall come effect from June 17.

According to the revised guidelines, the partial lockdown shall continue till 5.00 AM of July 1, 2021 from 5.00 AM of June 17. The activities allowed as per the guidelines shall not be allowed in the containment zones except for maintaining essential services including medical emergencies and law and order related duties.

The activities shall be withdrawn if any lockdown measures shall be found violated, added reports.

Following are activities that’s allowed:

The vaccination shall continue in the concerned centres as notified by Health and Family Welfare Department.

Persons those who require to undergo Covid testing shall be allowed to travel to the designated centres

Home delivery by operators, online delivery of goods by e-commerce platforms

Retailers of food and grocery items allowed for home delivery services

Movement of pint, electronic and web media, IT and IT enabled services with a maximum of 50% staff, data and call centres with minimum staff

Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets along with home delivery

Newspaper delivery allowed from 5 am to 9 am.

OMFED shops and milk booths dealing with milk/milk products/ breads shall operate within the stipulated time

Restaurants and dhabas allowed for home delivery and take away services

All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional

All the financial sector shall remain functional

Public utilities such as railway, airport, sea port, oil and gas sector, postal services etc. Passenger train services to and from Puri shall remain suspended.

Morning walk, jogging, cycling allowed from 6 am to 9 am

Public transport by buses ( inter state and intra state) shall remain suspended till 5 am of July 1 with some exceptions

Physical training of uniformed personnel shall be allowed with strict adherence

Construction activities shall be allowed in both government and private sector

Functioning of government/private , corporate and civil society offices

Marriages shall be allowed with not more than 25 persons and not more than 20 persons for thread ceremony and funerals

Following are activities that’s not allowed: