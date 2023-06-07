Odisha Train Tragedy: Services back to normal at Balasore accident site

Balasore (Odisha), June 07 (ANI): Train services back to normal in Odisha’s Balasore where the deadly train accident took place. Railways staff are working day and night in Balsore to bring normalcy as soon as possible.

Restoration works at the accident site are almost done as overturned bogies are removed from the tracks. Notably, Indian Railways resumed train movement on the affected tracks within 51 hours of the mishap.

According to reliable reports, the first train loaded from Dhamra Port passed from the loop line of Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that, days after the frightening train accident which claimed lives of at least 275 people and left over 900 people injured the ill-fated Coromandel Express is all set to resume its services on June 7, 2023 as per its scheduled time.

The Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CRPO) Aditya Kumar Chaudhary on June 6, 2023 gave this update about the train timings.

Earlier, on June 02, 288 passengers were killed in a massive triple train collision in Balasore. The triple train accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train.

It is worth mentioning that, the triple-train collision in Balasore is one of the deadliest accidents in India in recent years.

