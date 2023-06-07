Odisha train accident: DNA test to claim bodies in AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: At least 288 lives were lost in the Bhanaga train tragedy, that took place in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday June 2, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that, so far 205 dead bodies have been identified and handed over. The remaining 83 bodies have not been handed over yet.

All the bodies are now stored in Bhubaneswar AIIMS. The relatives have been asked to come to Bhubaneswar AIIMS instead of going to other hospitals to identify the deceased. This is the information given by East coast railway.

As many a 193 dead bodies were brought from Balasore to Bhubaneswar. Out of them, 11 dead bodies have been identified. People are identifying their relatives and friends by looking at the photos and albums released by AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The photographs of the deceased have also been sent to various divisional and zonal headquarters of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for identifying the bodies.

The DNA tests are being done on the dead bodies which are difficult to identify. Samples are being collected for DNA test at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Helpline number 8280346629 has been issued for this DNA identification. Relatives can contact for DNA test by calling this number. After receiving the report, the dead body will be handed over to the concerned family members.

