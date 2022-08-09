drowning in bangladesh
Odisha: Tourists Swept Away While Bathing In Puri, 1 Dead

Puri: As many as three tourists have been swept away while taking bath in the sea in Puri district of Odisha.

The incident took place near Digabareni Pillar in Puri.

It is noteworthy that, two of them have been rescued by lifeguards and are in critical condition.

The body of another woman has been fished out later by the lifeguards after a frantic search operation.

The deceased has been identified as Minakshi Nayak. She was a resident of Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

Further details on the identity of the those critical are awaited.

